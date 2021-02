media release:Join the UW-Madison Geology Museum in a fun Geology Bingo adventure! The Bingo cards will feature pictures of beautiful rocks, fossils and crystals from our museum, and will be a way to take a virtual “tour” of our exhibits. BINGO cards need to be sent out in advance so register early. The REGISTRATION LINK can be found on our website, www.madisonseniorcenter.org or you can email gflesher@cityofmadison.com.