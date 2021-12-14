× Expand Else Karlsen Longtime Madison reporter and columnist George Hesselberg.

media release: December 14, 6-8 PM: Cocktails with the Author presents George Hesselberg

Join author George Hesselberg for a cocktail and purchase a signed copy of his book Dead Lines: Slices of Life from the Obit Beat. In more than forty years at the Wisconsin State Journal, Hesselberg frequently found himself writing about fatal accidents, crime investigations, and the deaths of the wealthy, famous, or notorious. But he was most drawn to the curious, the unknown, and the unsung—the deaths that normally wouldn’t make much of a splash, if any mention at all, in the news columns of a daily paper. Together they speak to a shared human experience and inspire us to see the people around us with new eyes, valuing the lives while they are still being lived.