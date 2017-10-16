press release: George Noll will be playing guitar and singing a variety of songs including country, classic rock, and usual favorites at Prairie Coffeehouse on October 16, 2017. The venue is at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church in Keyeser – N509 County Road C. No admission charge but donations are welcome. Free refreshments and a listening environment. Doors open at 6:30, music is 7:00 – 9:00 with one intermission to refill your plates and coffee cups, and meet the artist. Come and join us.

Prairie Coffeehouse is a live music series held downstairs at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church at N509 Cty Hwy C northeast of DeForest in Keyeser. Listening atmosphere. Coffee, tea, lemonade and other treats. Doors open 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7:00 p.m. From DeForest, north on Hwy 51 to Right on Cty Hwy DM (don't turn until you see the sign for Keyeser). Go about three miles to the stop sign in Keyeser. The church is on your left. No cover, but freewill contributions gratefully accepted.