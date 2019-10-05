Gerhard's Kitchen & Bath Grand Opening

press release: Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store is hosting a Grand Opening event showcasing their newly remodeled store on October 5, 2019. The event hours are 10 – 3; featuring HGTV Desert Flippers Eric and Lindsey Bennett kicking off the celebration at 10:30 a.m. with their story, including the importance of kitchen remodels and overall trends.

Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store has expanded it’s offering to include lighting. “We are proud to be the first in the world to display Kohler Co’s newest introduction – Kohler Lighting,” said Judy Kimble, director of sales and marketing. Solely owned and operated by First Supply, the expanded offering will now provide trade professionals and homeowners a local source with an accessible, innovative, and convenient location for plumbing, cabinetry, countertops, design, and lighting unlike any other in the area.

Gerhard’s offers full design hands-on services for both kitchen and bath such as product selection, design development, and project assistance. The store features fully functional vignettes and suites, including kitchen and bath products from Kohler and other top names in lighting and plumbing, including cabinetry from Masterbrand Cabinets Inc., making it a one-stop shop for full kitchen and bathroom projects.

In addition to appearing at Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store Grand Opening, Eric and Lindsey will be the featured speakers at Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin’s annual state training conference on October 7, 2019, at the Ostoff Resort on Elkart Lake. Gerhard’s is the official sponsor of this year’s state event.

Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store is located at 6800 Gisholt Drive, right off the Beltline on Madison’s East side. The Madison store is open seven days a week. For more information visit gerhardsstore.com.