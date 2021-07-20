press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series

June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.

$10/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket

"The German Art Students manage to be subversive and slapstick at the same time, providing post-punk, Mad magazine-esque music to the world. Rolling Stone called it "nimble-witted new-wave pop." - Andy Moore, Isthmus

Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see: