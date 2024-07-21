Gerri DiMaggio
Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Gerri DiMaggio
media release:
DiMaggio’s sultry mix of Brazilian melodies and jazz standards is as original as it is enticing. Her emotional engagement honors the traditions of Jazz and Latin rhythms. Gerri and her band are celebrating the recent release of their new recording Caravan.
Gerri DeMaggio, vocals | Bob Pesselman, guitar | Paul Hastil, keyboard / John Mesoloras, bass | Rich Larson, percussion
Music