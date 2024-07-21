× Expand Gerri DiMaggio

media release:

DiMaggio’s sultry mix of Brazilian melodies and jazz standards is as original as it is enticing. Her emotional engagement honors the traditions of Jazz and Latin rhythms. Gerri and her band are celebrating the recent release of their new recording Caravan.

Gerri DeMaggio, vocals | Bob Pesselman, guitar | Paul Hastil, keyboard / John Mesoloras, bass | Rich Larson, percussion