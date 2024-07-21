Gerri DiMaggio

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release:

DiMaggio’s sultry mix of Brazilian melodies and jazz standards is as original as it is enticing. Her emotional engagement honors the traditions of Jazz and Latin rhythms. Gerri and her band are celebrating the recent release of their new recording Caravan.

Gerri DeMaggio, vocals | Bob Pesselman, guitar | Paul Hastil, keyboard / John Mesoloras, bass | Rich Larson, percussion

Info

aerial_UW_wide16_2936

UW-Madison

Allen Centennial Garden 620 Babcock Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music
Google Calendar - Gerri DiMaggio - 2024-07-21 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gerri DiMaggio - 2024-07-21 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gerri DiMaggio - 2024-07-21 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gerri DiMaggio - 2024-07-21 17:00:00 ical