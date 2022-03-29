ONLINE: Gerrymandering Trends and the Future of American Democracy

press release: Administrator ethics is often presented as what not to do, without ever explaining how to act ethically. This nonpartisan workshop will provide a framework for ethical action, while explaining its importance to bridging the partisan gap.

Jim Szymalak serves as an assistant professor of public administration at UW- La Crosse focusing on public personnel and ethics. Prior to entering academia, he spent twenty years both litigating and serving as a senior Pentagon personnel policy advisor.

A Virtual Workshop, offered from 2pm to 4:15pm on December 14, 2021. Register at: leaderethicswi.org.