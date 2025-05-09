media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra (MSO) closes their exhilarating 99th season with a performance of “Gershwin!”, led by Music Director John DeMain. The season finale opens with Gershwin’s Cuban Overture, pulsing with Caribbean rhythms from dance music he fell in love with on a vacation to Havana. Beloved pianist Philippe Bianconi returns for his seventh appearance performing Gershwin’s masterpiece Concerto in F. Maestro John DeMain has conducted more than 400 performances of Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess throughout the world. He led a history-making production with the Houston Grand Opera, winning a Grammy Award, Tony Award, and France’s Grand Prix de Disque for the RCA recording. He brings Michelle Johnson, Eric Greene, and our Madison Symphony Chorus together to share his passion for this iconic work to close the season!

“Gershwin!” performances will take place on Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall, 201 State Street.