Get Active Get Engaged

To celebrate A&J Mobility's move to a new-expanded location in McFarland and as a way to further support the community we serve, we are holding an Adaptive Activity event on June 15 – 16. The intent of this event is to further expose our customers to the opportunities that abound in the Dane County area, specifically designed for their particular needs toward an active lifestyle. Some of the groups that will be represented at this event include ALS, MAD CITY BADGERS (adaptive basketball team), WHEELS AND HEELS (adaptive dance), MIRALCE LEAGUE, WI ADAPTIVE CURLING PARALYMPIAN TEAM, Former MISS WHEELCHAIR WISCONSIN representatives. Possibly most exciting – BOULDERS GYM who will be bringing their Adaptive Wall Climbing structure. We will also be the first s top on AUTHOR PATTY CISNEROS-PREVO’S Book Tour. She recently authored a children’s book on adaptive sports. As more organizations in this space learn about our event, the list keeps growing.

McFarland Open House

Thursday, June 15: 10am – 6pm (Adult-focused)

Friday, June 16: 10am – 3pm (Kid and family-centered)

4603 Triangle Street, McFarland

A&J Mobility - McFarland, WI Location | A&J Mobility (aandjmobility.com)