Get Festive with Agora

media release: Save the Date for a Magical Evening! Kick off the Fitchburg Holiday Lights Tour with an evening filled with holiday cheer, fun, and unforgettable moments! Join us December 13 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Lighting Ceremony at 5:15 PM

For More Information - Visit Our Facebook Event Page

What to Expect:

Holiday Festivities & Retailer Specials

Carriage Rides & Fire Pits

Outdoor Movie & DJ

Face Painting & Carolers

Cookie Decorating, Hot Chocolate & S’mores

Delicious Food, Beer, and Mulled Wine

Retailer Specials and Open Houses

Bring your family and friends to 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, and make lasting memories together!

Let’s celebrate the season and spread joy!