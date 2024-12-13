Get Festive with Agora
Agora Center Building, Fitchburg 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
media release: Save the Date for a Magical Evening! Kick off the Fitchburg Holiday Lights Tour with an evening filled with holiday cheer, fun, and unforgettable moments! Join us December 13 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.
Lighting Ceremony at 5:15 PM
For More Information - Visit Our Facebook Event Page
What to Expect:
- Holiday Festivities & Retailer Specials
- Carriage Rides & Fire Pits
- Outdoor Movie & DJ
- Face Painting & Carolers
- Cookie Decorating, Hot Chocolate & S’mores
- Delicious Food, Beer, and Mulled Wine
- Retailer Specials and Open Houses
Bring your family and friends to 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, and make lasting memories together!
Let’s celebrate the season and spread joy!