Get Festive with Agora

media release: Save the Date for a Magical Evening! Kick off the Fitchburg Holiday Lights Tour with an evening filled with holiday cheer, fun, and unforgettable moments! Join us December 13 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Lighting Ceremony at 5:15 PM

What to Expect:

  • Holiday Festivities & Retailer Specials
  • Carriage Rides & Fire Pits
  • Outdoor Movie & DJ
  • Face Painting & Carolers
  • Cookie Decorating, Hot Chocolate & S’mores
  • Delicious Food, Beer, and Mulled Wine
  • Retailer Specials and Open Houses

Bring your family and friends to 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, and make lasting memories together!

Let’s celebrate the season and spread joy!

