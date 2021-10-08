media release: Just before COVID shut down live music in early 2020, Madison saw the debut of the Get Happy, a tribute band diving deep into the vintage early albums of Elvis Costello and the Attractions.

The band is anchored by Dave Adler, who expertly captures the essential keyboard textures of Steve Nieve, Elvis’s secret weapon for 45 years. Local guitar mainstay Nick Matthews fills the bespectacled-one’s shoes, with James Strelow (Dearth) and Milwaukee music writer Tom Matthews rounding out the band. Classics, deep cuts and cover songs that Elvis has made his own make up the set list.

With the real Elvis coming to town next month, here’s a chance to get an early preview. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test required.