press release: This October, International Co-op House is pumped to be hosting a Racial Justice Film Festival in partnership with TUPOCC (The United People of Color Caucus) through Madison Community Cooperative non-profit. We have 4 films geared to question the white colonialist capitalist patriarchy.

~~~~~

October 6th: Moonlight

October 13th: 13th

October 20th: The House I live in

October 27th: Get out

~~~~~

Doors open at 6pm, and films will begin around 6:30pm!

There will be free snacks, smoothies and wine, all for a suggested $5.00 donation! ~ feel free to stick around for the post film discussion and breakdown ~