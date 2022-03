press release: Get to know Oasis! Our Oasis team is hosting an open house for any potential Oasis team member, with two dates to choose from: April 1 from 10am-2pm or April 4 from 4-7pm. Meet our team leadership, tour therapy rooms (try out the sensory room!), learn about our therapy resources, enjoy light refreshments, and take home some self-care tools.

It is free for all to attend and everyone is welcome.

https://www.facebook.com/events/342718457791263/