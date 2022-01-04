RSVP for Get to Know Your Native Plants: Elder, Echinacea, Boneset

press release: Join us to learn how native plants can be powerful allies against winter ailments of all kinds! This virtual lecture will focus on three plants native to Wisconsin: Elder, Echinacea, and Boneset. We will explore how these native plants can contribute to your overall wellness this winter. This lecture is best suited for beginner herbalists.

Ages 13 and up (Adult and Youth)

Instructor: Kathleen Wildwood, Wildwood Institute

This class will be held virtually on Zoom on Tuesday, January 11, 6-7:15 p.m. Register by Jan. 4.