Getting Started on Your Estate Plans

media release: A solid estate plan is one of the best things you can have for yourself and your loved ones, but getting your estate in order can sound like a monumental and stressful task. It doesn't have to be! Attend this free workshop for a helpful overview on planning your estate, including covering many of the circumstances to be aware of when making legacy plans.

Anyone is welcome to join us for this free workshop. Registration is encouraged but not required, and drop-ins are welcome on the day of the event!

Presented by Maggie Premo, shareholder and chair of Neider & Boucher's trusts and estates team

Wednesday, Feb. 14

2:30-3:30pm

Goodman Center Ironworks building

Questions? Contact Dani Luckett, Chief Development Officer, at dani@goodmancenter.org or 608-204-8059.