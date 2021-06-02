ONLINE: Getting There is Half the Battle: Wisconsin’s Photo ID Law, Access to DMV Services, and the Fight for Our Freedom to Vote

press release: As part of the release of their joint report, Getting There is Half the Battle: Wisconsin’s Photo ID Law, Access to DMV Services, and the Fight for Our Freedom to Vote, All Voting is Local, together with the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, will host a robust discussion on how Wisconsin’s restrictive voter ID law intersects with access to the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to impact our freedom to vote. The discussion will focus on barriers to DMV service centers, which are the primary places where Wisconsin voters can obtain a photo ID to vote. These barriers disproportionately impact Wisconsinites of color, people with disabilities, and older adults.

During this conversation, the speakers will not only discuss the issue but will also review the recommendations offered within the report.