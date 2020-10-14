ONLINE: Ghost Tropic

press release: MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema series returns this fall with online screenings of eight critically acclaimed and award-winning films from around the world. These are available to screen Wednesday nights beginning October 7. The series continues weekly through mid-December.

A cleaning woman dozes off on her train home, sending her on an overnight odyssey through Brussels. Filmed in rich and beautiful 16mm, Ghost Tropic casts a nocturnal spell on the viewer, capturing the hushed, out-of-time atmosphere of a very late night. Reserve tickets by following the link below.

Spotlight Cinema screenings are free for MMoCA members, who will be able to access a limited number of free views. Non-members are encouraged to register through the Eventbrite link for each film at MMoCA's Spotlight Cinema page and will be prompted to pay directly through the distributor website. Become an MMoCA member today for free access to the entire Spotlight Cinema lineup, and enjoy many other great benefits throughout the year!

Films will be available starting at 7 pm the night of the screening and will be available to view for one week. Check the Spotlight Cinema page and our social media channels for details on upcoming films, including Martin Eden and A Girl Missing.