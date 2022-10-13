RSVP for Ghost Walk

Buy Tickets

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Watch out for spooky ghosts on this haunted adventure through the Henry Vilas Zoo. Join us on a guided tour though the zoo in the dark, learn about our history, and see what animals go bump in the night. Snacks are provided. Please eat dinner before you arrive. This is a non-alcoholic event for ages 18+. Pre-registration required. 6:30 pm on Oct. 14. RSVP by Oct. 13.

Info

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Special Events
Halloween
608-266-4732
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Ghost Walk - 2022-10-13 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Ghost Walk - 2022-10-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Ghost Walk - 2022-10-13 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Ghost Walk - 2022-10-13 00:00:00 ical