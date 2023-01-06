× Expand Thomas Ferrella A menacing piece of statuary. "Ghost Wars" is a film and music concert collaboration by Thomas Ferrella, Aaron Granat and You of All People.

media release: GHOST WARS is a film and musical performance for planetarium by Thomas Ferrella, Aaron Granat and You of All People - a sonic frontier collective [ed ahrens, steve tyska, thomas ferrella, phil redman, kevin schaefer, nick orlowski] and will be showcased at the madison metropolitan school district planetarium, 201 s gammon rd, jan 6th and 7th, 8pm. GHOST WARS, teetering on the edge of chaos, captures the zeitgeist drawing references of historical and future realities - where the merchants of certitude deliver holy capitalism - where war follows money and money follows war ... endless wars .

Under the dome in living color and quadraphonic sound, Granat assembles a film in real time responding to the band as another improviser. Tickets available through bluestemjazz.org and the MMSD planetarium website. All proceeds will go to Friends of Ukraine, Madison. If interested in additional contributions, please send via paypal to Margit Gundlach at margit3099@aol.com

thomas ferrella

untethered, auto-didact, visual and performance artist resides in madison, wi, he has participated in a carl wilkens fellowship, nominated by TIME for a “can’t miss” photography show at the gage gallery

[chicago] in 2016, won a NBC award for his 30 year photo-documentary work of roadside memorials titled not forgotten, premiered his 1 world project in cuba in 2017 and is known in small circles for running bluestem jazz, ghost wars is his third film with granat and you of all people

aaron granat

Aaron Granat is a video artist, cinematographer, editor, and teacher of media production. Spanning live, multi-media performance, documentary, screen dance, experimental, and dramatic narrative, his work has been exhibited in museums, film festivals across the world, music venues large and small,

planetariums, and billboards in city centers. Unbound by traditional forms and structures, Aaron seeks the interdisciplinary merging of practices, aestheticizing the creative process and the phenomena of reality in thought-provoking ways.

you of all people is a sonic frontier collective

