Giant Steps

press release:Fifty years ago on July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong took “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind" as the Apollo 11 astronauts accomplished the first moon landing. On Monday, July 15, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Verona Public Library, John Heasley, astronomy educator with Driftless Stargazing LLC, will recount the story and discoveries of humans’ first journey to the moon.

This presentation is free and open to the public.