Gib's Give & Takeaway

media release: Here again for some great laughs!

We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that features stellar acts from all around Wisconsin. This month, we're bringing out an upstanding headliner, MO B! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Mo B, Ben O'Connell, Peggy Hurley, Matt Jordan

HOSTED BY: Eli Wilz

D﻿OORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, G﻿IB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $﻿10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

**Refunds available up to one day before event.

