Gib's Give & Takeaway

media release: Get into the holiday season with some laughs!

We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that features stellar acts from all around Wisconsin. This month, we're brining a stellar act, Nathan Clemons from Janesville up for the show! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Nathan Clemons (JANESVILLE), Jake Bussie (JANESVILLE), Kay Baratti (MILWAUKEE), Andrew Rynning (MADISON)

HOSTED BY: Craig Smith

D﻿OORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, G﻿IB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $﻿10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

**Refunds available up to one day before event.