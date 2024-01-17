Gib's Give & Takeaway
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Nathan Clemons on stage at Comedy on State.
media release: Get into the holiday season with some laughs!
We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that features stellar acts from all around Wisconsin. This month, we're brining a stellar act, Nathan Clemons from Janesville up for the show! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Nathan Clemons (JANESVILLE), Jake Bussie (JANESVILLE), Kay Baratti (MILWAUKEE), Andrew Rynning (MADISON)
HOSTED BY: Craig Smith
DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, GIB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)
**Refunds available up to one day before event.