Gib’s Give & Takeaway

× Expand courtesy Carly Malison Carly Malison on stage in front of a sign. Carly Malison

media release: You know Gib's, you love Gib's. What's not to love? The art, the cocktails, the staff, the vintage.

Wednesday, September 14, is the first comedy showcase at Gib's and we're bringing you some of the hottest comedians from the area to the coolest venue around. We have a talented lineup full of the area’s best:

Aristotle Awes

Shauna Jungdahl

Carly Malison

Olivia Witt

Hosting the whole night away will be Samara Suomi.

Tickets ($20 online or at the door LIMITED CAPACITY). THERE IS A 2-DRINK MINIMUM FOR ALL ATTENDEES .

DOORS 7pm SHOW 7:30pm