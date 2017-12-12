Gideon Abbott, Chuck Bauer & Tom Cubr

Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:Winter Exhibitions TUE, DEC 12, 2017 - SUN, MAR 4, 2018

Reception: FRI, JAN 12, 6 PM – 8 PM | Promenade Lounge

Gallery II: PLACES

Gideon Abbott, Chuck Bauer & Tom Cubr

These artists reveal the tension and tranquility within our environment. Abbott depicts city scenes through a pixilated lens, hinting at tension between technology & humanity.  Bauer engages the viewers with expressive compositions inspired by light, color and the builder’s craft.  Cubr’s compositions suggest potential harmonies where humans and nature interact  

Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
