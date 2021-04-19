Gilda's Club Art Show

media release: Community is at the heart of Gilda’s Club Madison, and for years we’ve held an annual art show to showcase the talent of our members and supporters.

Art is a powerful medium to process a cancer experience, one that facilitates healing and growth. All members, volunteers, and staff are welcome to submit 1 piece of art (any medium) for this special exhibit. The show is open to all ages.

Note: The CUREative Art & Writing Contest for Teens is held in conjunction with this art show. For teens who would like to participate, and for more information, please visit this page on our website.

Art will be exhibited from Monday, April 19, until Sunday, April 25 at the Goodman Community Center (214 Waubesa St, Madison, WI 53704). Art will be displayed in windows facing outwards toward the sidewalk so people can view the exhibit safely outdoors. A digital book of art will be posted on the website for virtual viewing.

How to Participate:

We’ll have outdoor, physically-distanced drop-times available the week before the art show (April 12-16) where you can bring your artwork to our location in Middleton. Please submit your entry form (below) by Monday, April 12th at 5pm. If you have questions please contact carissa@gildasclubmadison.org