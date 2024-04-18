media release: Leopold's is partnering with Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra for this extra special event!

Share your lunch hour with us and catch a sneak peek at the mastery of Gilles Apap's skills on the violin in preparation for Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's concert of Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D and Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending at 7:30 PM that same day! This event is free to attend and open to the public, but spaces are limited. Seating for this event is first come first served.