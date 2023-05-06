media release: The Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) will be hosting the GIN BLOSSOMS as part of its 2023 Gala Concert/Event, held at the Performing Arts Center on May 6, 2023. The PAC is thrilled to be bringing in such a popular band who has massive hits. The band’s album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, "Hey Jealousy" helped them rise to prominence. "Hey Jealousy" became a Top 25 hit and went gold, and New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum; four other charting singles were released from the album. The band's follow-up album, Congratulations I'm Sorry (1996), went platinum and the single "As Long as It Matters" was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Once a year JPAC strives to bring in a larger artist for its annual fundraising event. Previous artists have included Tony Bennett, Lonestar, Leann Rimes, and Colin Mochrie. GIN BLOSSOMS performing at this year’s event keeps true to that tradition. “We are beyond thrilled to have the GIN BLOSSOMS perform at JPAC this May- they are in incredible band with a number of hits. This will be an amazing experience for any patron that attends” states JPAC Executive Director, Nathan Burkart.

The concert will take place on May 6th, 2023 at 8:00pm. Tickets range between $65-$85 for the general public. Before concert fundraiser tickets are also available by calling the Performing Arts Center. Fundraiser tickets include preshow cocktails, dinner, and desert.

JPAC’s Presenting Sponsor on the event is Rishy and Quint Studer. Rishy and Quint continue to support the local Janesville community, downtown and arts, and the Performing Arts Center is very fortunate to consider them a partner on this event.

Tickets for the GIN BLOSSOMS are on sale now. If you have any questions, please call the JPAC box office at 608-758-0297 or email JPAC Executive Director, Nathan Burkart, at nathan@janesvillepac.org. Tickets can be purchased at JPAC’s website- www.janesvillepac.org or by calling the box office directly.