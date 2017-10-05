× Expand Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets: Jen Farley, Beth Kille and Shawndell Marks.

$25/$20.

press release: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - Named "Ensemble Vocalists of the Year" at the 2015 MAMA Awards, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets members Beth Kille, Shawni Marks and Jen Farley combine forces and the musical styles of three veteran solo-artists-turned-bandmates in a power pop-rock trio. A little sass, a little sweet, and a whole lot of fire are woven into their tight three-part harmonies, solid acoustic guitar/piano/percussion and vocals, and clever songwriting ranging from edgy to fun. After you see them play live, you can decide which one is gin, which one is chocolate, and which one is the bottle rocket!