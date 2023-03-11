× Expand Jessie Turner Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (left to right): Shawndell Marks, Beth Kille, Jen Farley.

media release: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets combines the musical styles of three solo-artists-turned-bandmates, Jennifer Farley, Shawndell Marks and Beth Kille, into a rich blend of tight three-part harmonies and clever pop-rock songwriting, ranging from edgy to fun. GCBR released their first EP in November of 2014 and took home the 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2021 Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Award for Ensemble Vocalists of the Year. They were also recognized as runner-up for Madison’s Favorite Rock Band in the 2016 Isthmus poll. Their sophomore album, entitled “Lean” was released on May 31st, 2018, and won Folk/American Album of the Year at the 2019 MAMA Awards.