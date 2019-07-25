× Expand Jessie Turner Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (left to right): Shawndell Marks, Beth Kille, Jen Farley.

press release: Hilldale, the city’s beloved shopping and dining destination, will again host its annual “Summer Sounds” concert series. The free Thursday evening concerts will be held, weather permitting, from 6pm-8pm in the Plaza area, near Café Hollander.

Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs, grab carryout from their favorite Hilldale restaurant and enjoy the music. Find a list of restaurants here. “Summer Sounds” is family-friendly and guests are encouraged to bring their dogs along to enjoy the show too.