press release: The first-ever amplified live music entertainment in Bierock history takes place on Friday March 22 when Gin Mill Hollow becomes the maiden band to grace the bar and restaurant’s performance space.

Madison’s own Gin Mill Hollow is a semi-acoustic rock trio featuring Dan Plourde on guitar, Joshua Giudice on madolin and Mark Norman on bass with all three sharing vocal duties.

The band, whose second album Busted Bullet came out in 2018, has played hundreds of shows to regional audiences since forming nearly five years ago.

With a sound ranging from bluegrass to folk to Americana, musical influences include Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, The Band, Greensky Bluegrass and The Wood Brothers to name a few.

Gin Mill Hollow will play two sets between 8:00 and 11:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. on Fridays. The kitchen, serving its eponymous meat pies, closes at 10:00 p.m. with the bar remaining open until midnight.

Bierock, which opened in July of 2018, is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave. inside the Northside TownCenter.