Gin Mill Hollow (CD release)

press release: Madison-based Americana band Gin Mill Hollow is scheduled to release their second album, Busted Bullet, in November. Recorded and engineered by Brian Knapp at the Dojo on Madison's near-east side, the trio's sophomore effort contains 14 original songs spanning from the earliest days of writing together to material that is brand new this year. Featuring a star-studded cast of Madison-area musicians as guests, the album marks a giant step in evolution for the band not only in terms of writing and performance, but also production value.

"We wanted to capture our growth as a band," said Mark Norman. "We are extremely proud of this album and we feel it is a perfect representation of our current sound." Norman handles the upright bass and acoustic guitar duties for Gin Mill Hollow alongside Josh "Juice" Giudice on Mandolin and Dan Plourde on electric guitar and bass-ukulele. All three band members share vocal responsibilities and contribute to song composition and lyrics both individually and as a collective.

Busted Bullet will be released on November 29 during the band's Thursday residency show at the Come Back In. After a three-year stint playing every other Monday at the nearby Up North Bar, Gin Mill Hollow moved a couple doors down to the Come Back In. "It was a difficult decision, but one that was necessary for us to continue on this musical journey," Plourde stated. "We'll always consider The Up North our home, but it was time for us to spread our wings." The band has plans for "themed" nights each month as well as regularly incorporating special guests in their residency.

As for guests on the upcoming album, Gin Mill Hollow tapped an array of friends from other Madison bands including Teresa Marie Hardy of People Brothers Band, Kenny Leiser of WheelHouse, Pat Ferguson, and more. Expect some of these guests to join the band at the release show to recreate their guest tracks in a live setting.

Busted Bullet will be available at all Gin Mill Hollow shows from November 29 on, as well as on most digital music platforms. For more information, visit www.ginmillhollow.com.