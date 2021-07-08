× Expand Dan Plourde-Mark Norman Gin Mill Hollow

press release: The Gin Mill Hollow boys join us for a night of music and fun. GMH is a semi-acoustic rock group featuring Dan Plourde on electric guitar, uke-bass, and vocals, Joshua "Juice" Giudice on the mandolin and vocals, Mark Norman playing acoustic guitar, upright bass, and vocals, and Justin Gerstner on cajon/percussion. Their sound incorporates elements of bluegrass, folk and Americana, drawing from influences that include The Wood Brothers, Tom Petty, The Band, Greensky Bluegrass, and Bob Dylan. Most definitely going to be a good one! Free admission as usual!