Gin Mill Hollow, High and Rising, Craig Baumann Trio

× Expand Dan Plourde-Mark Norman Gin Mill Hollow

media release: Madison-based Americana band Gin Mill Hollow will play host to a summer music series called Holla In The Vines at a beautiful vineyard outside of Sauk City. A total of five events will take place on the first Saturday of each month starting in June and running through October with September being a two-day event over Labor Day weekend.

Tickets are available via the Gin Mill Hollow website, www.ginmillhollow.com. All ticket purchases include camping at no extra charge and there is a Season Pass available which allows entry to all events at a discounted price of $99.

Proprietors Greg and Julia Schoepp of The Vines are no strangers to hosting live music as they've had many artists perform intimate shows on their land over the last few years. Gin Mill Hollow was one of those groups who performed back in 2018, and guitarist Dan Plourde recalls the conversation with the Schoepp's afterwards that led to this series being possible.

"We had such a great time and the space is absolutely beautiful," said Plourde. "I mentioned to Greg that we could probably get a couple bands together and put on an all-day event and possibly include camping for patrons. The idea just kind of rolled from there and we held the first Holla In The Vines in July of 2019."

There was no "Holla" event in 2020 due to the pandemic, but a spell of nice October weather allowed for a socially distanced performance by Minnesota folk artist Charlie Parr, to which Gin Mill Hollow again played "host."

"After a year with hardly any shows, we knew we wanted to do something really special for this summer as we see live music slowly returning." Plourde added, "One event just wouldn't be enough, we wanted to make this a regular thing."

After a couple meetings with Schoepp the decision was made to create a safe, series of events to bring local bands and music fans together. Joining Gin Mill Hollow this summer will be a slew of Madison talent including the Pine Travelers, The Lower 5th, Wrenclaw, and more, while also bringing some regional bands like Craig Baumann, Miles Over Mountains, and Austin Stirling to the vineyard.