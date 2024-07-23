media release: Concerts in the Park are presented by Bank of Sun Prairie

Join us Tuesday for live music, games, food and more!! Gin Mill Hollow will be playing original roots, rock, and Americana music!

It’s Volunteer Recognition Night- a way for us to celebrate what a massive help the community is for putting on events like every year.

It's ALSO Bike to the Concert Night- we're partnering with Sun Prairie Moves to help get people biking in our great city!

Grab some food at one of our food trucks, enjoy a beer from Working Draft, bring a lawn chair and have a great time with our lovely community!

Food Truck Lineup:

- Donut NV

- Pancho's Tacos

- Quick Chef

- SP Rotary Club (Ice Cream)

Thank you to our supporting sponsors:

- Sun Prairie Moves

- Forever Home Real Estate

- Andy Eyers- State Farm Agent

- Sun Prairie Utilities