press release: It’s Honor Is Hereby Pledged: Broken Treaty Quilt Series

Gina Adams examines particular, painful moments in our American history: when ‘white man’ broke his promise over and over again to the original settlers and people of America: Native Americans. By sewing together injustice with objects of comfort, she places the burden of the broken treaty on top of the work of the original Colonists. Putting the words of the Broken Treaty on the historic quilts presents a truth that forces an examination of the unhooked treaties. Adams sews the unfulfilled words for her people, her family, and herself as an act of giving back the misuse and abuse of power.

November 1- December 15, 2019

Public Artist Talk: Thursday, November 14, 1 pm

Open Letter Cutting Session: Friday, November 15, 10am-1:30pm

Opening Reception with Artist Performance: Friday, November 15, 5-7:30pm