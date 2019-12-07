Gingerbread Day

to Google Calendar - Gingerbread Day - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gingerbread Day - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gingerbread Day - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Gingerbread Day - 2019-12-07 10:00:00

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Celebrate the season with gingerbread-themed fun throughout the day!

Decorate a giant cardboard gingerbread house, make gingerbread people ornaments, listen to gingerbread-themed stories and games, enjoy a pop-up performance of highlights from the Nutcracker by Dance Wisconsin, and take part in sensory play with scented paints and playdough!

Info

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
to Google Calendar - Gingerbread Day - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gingerbread Day - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gingerbread Day - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Gingerbread Day - 2019-12-07 10:00:00