Gingerbread Day
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Celebrate the season with gingerbread-themed fun throughout the day!
Decorate a giant cardboard gingerbread house, make gingerbread people ornaments, listen to gingerbread-themed stories and games, enjoy a pop-up performance of highlights from the Nutcracker by Dance Wisconsin, and take part in sensory play with scented paints and playdough!
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family