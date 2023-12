media release: girlfriend on the moon is an all-queer indie group made up of Tess Mueske (all pronouns) and Harri Elizabeth (she/her), drawing inspiration from artists such as Soccer Mommy, The Beths, and The Japanese House. Their latest single "strawberries" was released this summer, paired with the spectacular professional music video, and their forthcoming single "natalie" will drop on December 21.

Spotify

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Soundcloud

Bandcamp