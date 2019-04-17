Girlpool, Hatchie

× Expand Ilana Kozlov Girlpool: Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker.

$18 ($15 adv.; ages 18+).

press release: Los Angeles duo Girlpool, comprised of Harmony Tividad (she/her) and Cleo Tucker (he/they), has announced their new album, What Chaos Is Imaginary. The album's lead single, "Hire," is a great example of the band's constant evolution and maturation. What Chaos Is Imaginary is due out February 1, 2019 via ANTI- Records.

× Expand "Hire" by Girlpool

Last month Girlpool released two cuts from the album, "Lucy's," which Pitchfork called "a perfect turning point for Girlpool's evolving sound," saying "the gravitas in [Tucker's] voice accompanies a newly embodied confidence; where Tucker once sang tentatively, now they sound rooted and sure," and "Where You Sink," which The FADER said "gets bigger as you listen." NPR praised the songs saying "Girlpool's full-band transformation has illuminated its raw sound in deep and unexpected ways."

Additionally, Girlpool have announced a 2019 spring tour with support from Hatchie.