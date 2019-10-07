Girls Code Madison
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: A free night of coding designed just for girls. Volunteers will teach a short lesson and co-create a project using code. New, novice and experienced coders are welcome and encouraged. Recommended for girls in 4th – 10th grades.
We will teach a coding skill and have a hardware project available. Girls can attend both or either Girls Code Madison and Kids Code Madison. Girls Code Madison meets at Hawthorne Library, 2707 East Washington Ave. no registration needed.
Info
Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Kids & Family