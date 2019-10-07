press release: A free night of coding designed just for girls. Volunteers will teach a short lesson and co-create a project using code. New, novice and experienced coders are welcome and encouraged. Recommended for girls in 4th – 10th grades.

We will teach a coding skill and have a hardware project available. Girls can attend both or either Girls Code Madison and Kids Code Madison. Girls Code Madison meets at Hawthorne Library, 2707 East Washington Ave. no registration needed.