Girls on the Run 5K

press release: Registration for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season is now open. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires 3-5th grade girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a 10-week season that encourages personal development, team building, and connection to the community.

This fall, Girls on the Run will be offered at 45 sites throughout our 8-county territory in Clinton, Cross Plains, Evansville, Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee. Each team will meet twice weekly for 90 minutes and participate in lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to each life skills. The season will culminate in a 5K event that brings together family, friends, and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season. This fall, the 5K event will take place at the Waunakee Community Center on Saturday, November 9. The public is welcome.

The 5K Course is a 3.1 mile course through the beautiful village of Waunakee.The 5K will be run in waves, each wave will be released 3 minutes apart. 5K participants will pass a water stop at mile 1.5. Cheer stations will be placed along the course to cheer on the girls and 5K participants.

GOTR girls and coaches who are currently participating in the program are already registered for the 5K and will receive their 5K bibs from their coaches the morning of the event. For all other 5K participants (running buddies and community runners), pick-up information is as follows:

Pre-Registered: Participants who pre-registered are guaranteed a 5K shirt and bib, which can be picked up Friday, November 8, at 3:00-600 pm in the Village Center gym or Saturday November 9 at 7:30 am - 9:00 am in the Village Center gym. Look for the signs that says “Pre-Registered”.

Day-Of Registration: Day-of registration will be available on Saturday November 9 at 7:30 am - 9:00 am at the Village Center gym for $40. 5K shirts will be available as supplies last; shirt sizes are not guaranteed. Day-of registration lines can be long so we recommend pre-registering online!

Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is proud to share that no girl is ever turned away for an inability to pay for the program. Thanks to generous donors and sponsors, they will offer nearly $50,000 in scholarship support to participants and families in 2019.

Spots remain on most teams and volunteer coaches are still needed at Country View (Verona), Eagle (Madison), Elm Lawn (Middleton), Gompers (Madison), Huegel (Madison), Kennedy (Madison), Lincoln (Madison), St Maria Goretti (Madison), Stoner Prairie (Verona), and Sunset Ridge (Middleton). “Coaching is an incredible way to give back to your local community. You don’t have to be a runner – we provide all materials and the training needed to help volunteers confidently deliver each lesson.” says Annie Taff, Director of Programming for Girls on the Run.

To register, coach, or learn more, visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org.