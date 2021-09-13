media release: Registration for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin’s fall season is open. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires 3-5th grade girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for an 8-week season that encourages personal development, team building, and connection to the community. The season begins during the week of September 13th.

This fall, Girls on the Run will be offered at 50 sites throughout the area in Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee. Each team will meet twice weekly for 90 minutes and participate in lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5K event that brings together family, friends, and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season. This fall, the 5K event will take place at the Waunakee Community Center on Saturday, November 6th. The public is welcome.

Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin is proud to share that no girl is ever turned away for an inability to pay for the program. Thanks to generous donors and sponsors, they will offer nearly $30,000 in financial assistance to support participants and families in 2021.

Spots remain on most teams and volunteer coaches are still needed at Gompers Elementary School and Kennedy Elementary School in Madison. “Coaching is an incredible way to give back to your local community. You don’t have to be a runner – we provide all materials and the training needed to help volunteers confidently deliver each lesson.” says Annie Taff, Director of Programming for Girls on the Run.

To register, coach, or learn more, visit www.girlsontherunscwi.org.

About Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin: Girls on the Run SCWI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering positive youth development programming in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Rock, and Sauk Counties. Girls on the Run SCWI is an independent council of Girls on the Run International, which included more than 200 councils in the U.S. and Canada. Since 2005, over 15,000 girls at over 100 program sites throughout South Central WI have benefited from Girls on the Run.

For more information about Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin, visit: https://www. girlsontherunscwi.org/