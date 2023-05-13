media release: Mother's Day will be here in no time. What better way to celebrate strong ladies and the important young girls in their life than with a wonderland-style tea party! This fundraising event to benefit Badger Prairie Needs Network is Saturday, May 13 from 3:00-5:00 pm in the new Kasieta Center at Badger Prairie Needs Network located at 1200 E. Verona Avenue in Verona. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children.

Local author Alina Loux will read aloud from her new book If You Were the Moon My Love, which is scheduled for release in May. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event. Guests will have an opportunity to engage with strong, local female leaders and entrepreneurs in a kid-friendly Q&A. Guests include Rye Kimmet (Kismet Books), Gail Ambrosius (Chocolatier), Rebecca Ribley (WKOW-TV) Samantha Pickering (Verona Police Department), Amy Adams (Verona Public Library) and Lily Edgar (Madison Ballet ballerina) among others. The event is appropriate for kids 5 and up. Guests will enjoy a selection of delicious tea cakes, sandwiches, sweets, beverages, and activities, courtesy of Hy-Vee, Rusty Dog Coffee, 6&12 Tea Company and Craig's Cakes. Funny Faces Balloons and Surroundings Events & Floral are providing decorations. There will be opportunities to pick up last-minute Mother’s Day gifts from several local vendors.

Purchase tickets and get more information at https://bpnnevents.ticketleap. com/girls-rock-a-wonderland- tea-party or by contacting Badger Prairie Needs Network at (608) 848-2499 and info@bpnn.org.