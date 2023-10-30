media release: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison is partnering with WMSN Fox47, Steinhafel's Furniture and Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie for the annual Give Back Give Thanks Holiday Food Drive, October 30- November 16. Roughly 2,600 families rely on the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry each month to put dinner on the table and lunch in lunch bags. Pantry staples allow people on limited incomes to stretch their budgets for other necessities like rent and utilities.

During the Give Back Give Thanks Holiday Food Drive the pantry will collect most-needed items like peanut butter, canned tuna/chicken and breakfast cereal.

To participate, drop off food at one of these sponsor locations:

• Monk's Bar and Grill - Sun Prairie, 2832 Prairie Lakes Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

• Steinhafels - Madison West, 2164 W Beltline Hwy, Madison, WI 53713

• Steinhafels - Madison East, 5215 High Crossing Blvd, Madison, WI 53718

• Steinhafels Mattress, 7333 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717

Visit https://svdpmadison.org/holiday-food-drive/ to donate monetary funds or learn more.

About the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison:

St. Vincent de Paul — Madison is a membership organization dedicated to helping our neighbors in need. Volunteers conduct in-person home visits with people experiencing financial hardships and offer resources, hope and friendship. St. Vincent de Paul — Madison offers services such as food, prescription medicine, clothing, furniture, household goods, emergency financial assistance, storage lockers and guidance to neighbors in need. Seven St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores across Dane County help fund these services and provide direct charity through a furniture, household goods and clothing voucher program for people living with low incomes. Learn more at https://svdpmadison.org/.