ONLINE: Give 'em a Break: Accessibility of Childcare in Times of Crisis

press release: On Friday, October 15, from 12-1:30pm, the Respite Center is hosting a free Zoom Panel Event, called “Give ‘Em a Break!” The Panelists will focus on the importance of accessible, trauma-informed childcare in the stabilization of families in crisis. The Respite Center plays an integral role in keeping families together, supporting caregivers when they need a break or emergency childcare, and empowering them to achieve their goals. Tune in to hear from mental health professionals, city officials, caregivers and child development researchers as they walk you through their experience interacting with the Respite Center and the importance of being able to access childcare in times of need.

This will be a FREE and recorded live zoom event for anyone who would like to attend!

