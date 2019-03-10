press release: doors at 6, show at 7. $10. 21+

The divas of the damned are headed to their state capitol! And doing Sunday Funday right!

Glamour Junkies are kicking off our third season by paying homage to the biggest reason that we are performing on stage for you wonderful people! And we are bringing it to the wonderful people of Madison!

Sex Metal Burlesque is a tribute to all the ladies of rock and metal that paved the way for us to be slaying along with the best of them. Milwaukee’s badass burlesque babes will be strutting our stuff and shaking our derrieres to the music of some of our favorites. Joan Jett to Pat Benatar, Hole to Halestorm, and In This Moment to New Years Day, we are thrilled to be able to represent the chicks that inspire us the most!

Come meet and hang with Glamour Junkies Theda de Sade, Raya Black, Dahlia Nightmare, and Lyca Storm. Special guest Kacie Jay.

And what is a tribute show to rocker chicks without a band? We are bringing with us female fronted hard rock band The Almas!