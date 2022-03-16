× Expand Jennifer McCord Glass Animals

$55 ($49.50 adv.).

media release: Adding to an already incredible 2021, Glass Animals have announced their North American “Dreamland Tour.” The run kicks off August 30th in Lewiston, NY and takes the band across North America well into 2022. The shows add to their already sold out UK tour dates, previously announced Red Rocks shows, and confirmed festival performances at Bonnaroo, Life Is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Fans can purchase tickets at www.glassanimals.com.

Glass Animals’ critically acclaimed third album, Dreamland, released in summer 2020, and was certified Platinum in the US in April 2021. Previously it entered UK charts on its opening week at #2 (their highest ever scoring chart position, a massive 21 spots above their last album, Mercury Prize nominated How To Be A Human Being) and charted inside the top 10 in the US, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. The album clocked up 160 million streams in its first week of release.

Nearly a year since its release, the song "Heat Waves" continues to grow globally across streaming platforms and on radio charts. Amassing over 450 million global streams to date, “Heat Waves” peaked at #1 on the Alternative Radio Chart for 3 consecutive weeks, a first for Glass Animals in their career. “Heat Waves” held the #1 spot on the ARIA Official Singles Chart in Australia for six consecutive weeks, marking the band’s first #1 single globally and in their release history. Glass Animals recently hit a new Spotify monthly listener peak of 17.2 million, surpassing the likes of Tame Impala, Gorillaz, The 1975 and The Strokes.

Since its initial release last June, “Heat Waves” has experienced a global rise in support. Having originally resonated with Glass Animals fans, word quickly spread, and the track started getting healthy traction at radio globally. Next came a sync placement on FIFA, which opened up a whole new audience and helped the track begin to climb charts all over the world. “Heat Waves” most notably was then crowned number 1 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 – an accolade not given to a UK band since 2009 with previous winners including Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish.