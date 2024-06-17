Glass Blowing Demo

to

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Experience a live glass blowing demonstration by Codey Bingham on the Great Lawn at Olbrich Gardens. After the demonstration, enjoy operatic performances by Fresco Opera, taking place in various locations throughout the Gardens.

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Environment
Art Exhibits & Events
6082464550
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Glass Blowing Demo - 2024-06-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Glass Blowing Demo - 2024-06-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Glass Blowing Demo - 2024-06-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Glass Blowing Demo - 2024-06-17 18:00:00 ical