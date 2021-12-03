× Expand Tom Beibel Steve Feren at work in 1976.

media release: Beginning Friday, December 3, local glass sculptor, Steve Feren, will be providing glass blowing demonstrations. These events are free and open to the public (masks will be required for all attending). Come and enjoy the wonder and magic of glass blowing. Demonstrations will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. These events will be held in the artist’s studio at 2601 County Road MM, Fitchburg (about 5 minutes south of the Beltline). Small to large glass pieces are also available for sale in the connecting gallery.

Steve Feren in a nationally known artist who ran the glass program at the UW-Madison for 30 years. His public work is on display in various Wisconsin cities and states throughout the country. More information on his work can be found at www.steveferenart.com