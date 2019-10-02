× Expand Spacebound Photography

(2018 pick) A highlight of Madison’s late summer/autumn season, Gleam is an installation art series featuring diverse sculptural approaches to light, displayed throughout the botanical garden. Artists from around the world create works using lasers and projections, in addition to illuminating Olbrich’s beautiful Thai Pavilion. At the reception on Saturday, aerial dancers from Cycropia will also showcase a special glowing high-flying act. Gleam runs most Wednesdays through Saturdays, through Oct. 26.

press release: GLEAM, Art in a New Light, is an annual exhibit featuring local, national and international artists creating light-based installations throughout Olbrich's 16-acre outdoor gardens and the tropical Bolz Conservatory. Visitors wind their way through dimly lit pathways, encountering strange and surprising forms that pulse and shimmer in the night around every corner. Experience the Gardens after dark in a whole new light!

2019 GLEAM Exhibit Dates: August 28 - October 26

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays

August / September - 7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

October - 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

GLEAM, Art in a New Light will be viewable for CRACKLE attendees only on Friday, September 27 and Friday, October 4.

General Public: $15 - Adult; $7 - Child (Ages 3-12); Free - 2 & Under

Olbrich Members: $11 - Member Adult; $6 - Member Child; Free - 2 & Under

Opening Viewing: Saturday, August 24, 7:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Be the first to get a glimpse of GLEAM! In addition to being the very first to experience this year's exhibit, you'll also enjoy:

Special performances from Madison Contemporary Dance

Cash Bar

Opportunity to meet & talk with some of the artists

Purchase Tickets Here Starting August 1

$25 Non-members / $20 Members